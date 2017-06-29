ITC Issues Ruling in Neology Lawsuit Regarding 6C Standard
The U.S. International Trade Commission has ruled in favor of Kapsch TrafficCom North America , STAR Systems International Ltd. and other companies with regard to a legal action brought against them by Neology , a Poway, Calif-based subsidiary of SMARTRAC . According to Kapsch and SSI, the judge has ruled that patents brought to trial by Neology are invalid.
