IMPINJ (PI) and SuperCom (SPCB) Critical Review
IMPINJ and SuperCom are both small-cap technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitabiliy, valuation and analyst recommendations. 20.9% of SuperCom shares are held by institutional investors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.
Add your comments below
RFID News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|RFID questions
|May '17
|mrtweavedr
|1
|Robotics and RFID to Manage Your Wardrobe
|Apr '17
|RFIDtags
|1
|Global Inventory Management Software Market in ... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Neil
|1
|RFID to Help Consumers Know if Olive Oil Is Rea... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|Tire Industry Works Toward Global RFID-Tagging ... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|RFID tag embedded inside wristwatch (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|CMYK
|1
|Are there any health risks associated with RFID... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Carl Li
|1
Find what you want!
Search RFID News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC