Impinj Introduces SpeedwayA R120 Rain Rfid Reader
Impinj , a leading provider of RAIN RFID solutions, today introduced the Impinj Speedway R120 one-port, enterprise-grade fixed reader that connects RAIN RFID-enabled items to the Internet. The Speedway reader portfolio now includes three models to support one, two, or four antennas with expansion up to 32 antennas.
