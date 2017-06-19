Impinj: Amazon Just One More Reason N...

Impinj: Amazon Just One More Reason Not To Short It, Says RBC

Mitch Steves of RBC Capital surmises Impinj's radio-frequency tags and related technology could get a big lift from Amazon's deal to buy Whole Foods, just one more reason he thinks you shouldn't short Impinj shares despite a 58% run-up this year. Shares of Impinj today closed up $8.94, or over 19%, at $55.71, bolstered by speculation that its technology for radio-frequency identification, or R.F.I.D., tag systems may get a lift from Amazon 's announced deal to acquire Whole Foods Market .

