How you shop has already changed. Herea s what could happen next
The JC Penney app is shown on a smartphone inside the JC Penney store at Towne East Mall. More than 70 percent of the customers who visit the store visited the app first.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
RFID News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|RFID questions
|May '17
|mrtweavedr
|1
|Robotics and RFID to Manage Your Wardrobe
|Apr '17
|RFIDtags
|1
|Global Inventory Management Software Market in ...
|Dec '16
|Neil
|1
|RFID to Help Consumers Know if Olive Oil Is Rea... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|Tire Industry Works Toward Global RFID-Tagging ... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|RFID tag embedded inside wristwatch (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|CMYK
|1
|Are there any health risks associated with RFID... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Carl Li
|1
Find what you want!
Search RFID News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC