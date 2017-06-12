Honda Manufacturer Deploys Cyborg RFI...

Honda Manufacturer Deploys Cyborg RFID-Reading Car

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Global Logistics/Supply Chain

The Honda Manufacturing of Indiana plant in Greensburg is expecting positive results from a radio frequency identification solution that helps its personnel locate vehicles and track progress through its assembly plant. With the system in place, the company says it's been able to eliminate costs associated with car location - and has also reduced dwelling times for vehicles waiting to be shipped.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Global Logistics/Supply Chain.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

RFID News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
RFID questions May '17 mrtweavedr 1
Robotics and RFID to Manage Your Wardrobe Apr '17 RFIDtags 1
News Global Inventory Management Software Market in ... Dec '16 Neil 1
RFID to Help Consumers Know if Olive Oil Is Rea... (Nov '16) Nov '16 RFIDtags 1
Tire Industry Works Toward Global RFID-Tagging ... (Nov '16) Nov '16 RFIDtags 1
RFID tag embedded inside wristwatch (Nov '16) Nov '16 CMYK 1
Are there any health risks associated with RFID... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Carl Li 1
See all RFID News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search RFID News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,161 • Total comments across all topics: 281,728,752

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC