Honda Manufacturer Deploys Cyborg RFID-Reading Car
The Honda Manufacturing of Indiana plant in Greensburg is expecting positive results from a radio frequency identification solution that helps its personnel locate vehicles and track progress through its assembly plant. With the system in place, the company says it's been able to eliminate costs associated with car location - and has also reduced dwelling times for vehicles waiting to be shipped.
