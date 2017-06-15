FINAT Label Competition announces award winners
One of the highlights of the European label industry's year is the announcement of the winners in the FINAT Label Competition an annual event that has identified and lauded outstanding achievement for 37 years now. This year's winners represent a remarkable spread of "labeling" activities from RFID and product authentication tags through "sparkly" labels on girls' cosmetics and whisky labels printed on a wood veneer, to booklet labels on engine coolants.
