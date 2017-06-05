Cycle Shop Speeds Up Service With RFID Technology
Bike Lane , one of the Houston area's busiest bicycle sales and repair businesses, is expanding a radio frequency identification-based solution to include repairs, as well as tracking the bikes to be sold. Since the company began using RFID technology to track its new bicycles in its back room in 2013, it has boosted sales and reduced labor related to employees searching for inventory, says Herb Beimgraben, Bike Lane's co-owner.
