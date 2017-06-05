CRPF exploring tech to track looted weapons
NEW DELHI: In what could be a game-changer for the security forces, CRPF- the country's largest paramilitary force- is exploring technology that could track and disable weapons looted by Maoists in Left-wing extremism-affected districts and terrorists in Jammu & Kashmir. Automatic and semi-automatic rifles/guns like AK rifles, SLRs, INSAS rifles and revolvers used by the security forces in counter-insurgency and anti-Maoist operations are the ones used by the ultras in ambushes and attacks on the camps.
