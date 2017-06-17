Checkpoint Systems launches industry'...

Checkpoint Systems launches industry's first wireless security system ...

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Customer Interaction Solutions

Currently these devices must be attached to cables or fixed on stands in order to prevent shoplifting. With the new wireless security system, customers will be able to pick up one or more devices, leave the stands and walk to another display table to compare multiple devices, while the devices are fully protected by the security system.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

RFID News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
RFID questions May '17 mrtweavedr 1
Robotics and RFID to Manage Your Wardrobe Apr '17 RFIDtags 1
News Global Inventory Management Software Market in ... Dec '16 Neil 1
RFID to Help Consumers Know if Olive Oil Is Rea... (Nov '16) Nov '16 RFIDtags 1
Tire Industry Works Toward Global RFID-Tagging ... (Nov '16) Nov '16 RFIDtags 1
RFID tag embedded inside wristwatch (Nov '16) Nov '16 CMYK 1
Are there any health risks associated with RFID... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Carl Li 1
See all RFID News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search RFID News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,426 • Total comments across all topics: 281,841,737

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC