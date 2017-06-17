Checkpoint Systems launches industry's first wireless security system ...
Currently these devices must be attached to cables or fixed on stands in order to prevent shoplifting. With the new wireless security system, customers will be able to pick up one or more devices, leave the stands and walk to another display table to compare multiple devices, while the devices are fully protected by the security system.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.
Add your comments below
RFID News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|RFID questions
|May '17
|mrtweavedr
|1
|Robotics and RFID to Manage Your Wardrobe
|Apr '17
|RFIDtags
|1
|Global Inventory Management Software Market in ...
|Dec '16
|Neil
|1
|RFID to Help Consumers Know if Olive Oil Is Rea... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|Tire Industry Works Toward Global RFID-Tagging ... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|RFID tag embedded inside wristwatch (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|CMYK
|1
|Are there any health risks associated with RFID... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Carl Li
|1
Find what you want!
Search RFID News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC