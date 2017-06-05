Burglars Stung by IoT Bees in Santa C...

Burglars Stung by IoT Bees in Santa Clara

5 hrs ago

When burglars broke into the offices of Internet of Things asset-monitoring technology startup Roambee in Santa Clara, they helped themselves to laptops and some unfamiliar devices that looked like cell phone chargers. Those devices turned out to be Roambee's Bees with built-in Wi-Fi, GSM, Bluetooth Low Energy and GPS functionalities, as well as sensors and cameras.

