Brazilian Retailer Lez a Lez Improves Inventory-Counting Process

Lez a Lez , a Brazilian retail franchise headquartered in the city of Asuncion, Paraguay, has adopted radio frequency identification technology to control everything from the receipt of goods and inventory management to sales. Following successful trials of the RFID system at the company's concept store, other branches will now begin to implement the same processes.

