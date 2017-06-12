Bluvision Boasts New RTLS-EZ Solution...

Bluvision Boasts New RTLS-EZ Solution Deploys Within Hours

Internet of Things technology company Bluvision released an updated version of its Bluetooth Low Energy real-time location system this spring that makes deployment of a typical RTLS solution possible within a matter of hours. The company calls its latest offering RTLS-EZ because users can simply plug BluFi gateways into outlets, input them into the cloud-based software, and begin using them.

