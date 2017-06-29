Assa Abloy Hospitality Upgrades Guestroom Security at Renaissance...

June 26, 2017 - ASSA ABLOY Hospitality today announces the successful upgrade and implementation of its VingCard Classic RFID door locks at the Renaissance Toronto Downtown Hotel, a sophisticated hotel accommodation situated inside the Rogers Centre, home of the Toronto Blue Jays. By upgrading its previous ASSA ABLOY Hospitality-based room access platform to include VingCard Classic RFID door locks along with the Visionline locking solution, the property ensures against the latest security threats while offering state of the art convenience.

