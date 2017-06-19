Anti-Counterfeit Pharmaceutical and Cosmetics Packaging Market Is...

Anti-counterfeit Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics Packaging Market report, published by Allied Market Research, forecast to grow at a CAGR of 15.7% during the period 2015 - 2020. The hologram authentication technology segment accounted for about 52% share in 2014 and would continue to lead the market through 2020, mainly due to varied products and economical pricing.

