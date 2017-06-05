Alcorn McBride Showcases New And Expanded Product Lines At InfoComm

Alcorn McBride will showcase its new RidePlayer, the expanded V-Page product line and the AES67-compatible Binloop family in Booth 3911 at InfoComm 2017, June 14-16 at the Orange County Convention Center. Alcorn McBride will showcase its new RidePlayer, the expanded V-Page product line and the AES67-compatible Binloop family in Booth 3911 at InfoComm 2017, June 14-16 at the Orange County Convention Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Live Design Online.