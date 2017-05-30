Active RFID Tracks Kit Carts Through Assembly

Wave Reaction has developed a solution that marries bar codes or passive radio frequency identification with active RFID technology, in order to enable manufacturers to track kitting carts and the components on those carts as they are moved from one facility to another, and throughout the assembly the process. The system, known as the Wave Reusables Kit Cart Solution, has been used by one heavy equipment manufacturer for approximately one year, according to Wave Reaction, and has reduced the costs related to kitting cart loss by 83 percent.

