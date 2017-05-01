Your Apple Watch could help you watch what you eat
First Apple wanted to help users track their steps and now, the firm could soon help them watch what they eat. The Cupertino company has been awarded a patent for a system that lets users see the nutritional value of food directly on their iPhone or Apple Watch display - and even tells them to choose healthier options for their next meal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
RFID News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Robotics and RFID to Manage Your Wardrobe
|Apr 27
|RFIDtags
|1
|Global Inventory Management Software Market in ...
|Dec '16
|Neil
|1
|RFID to Help Consumers Know if Olive Oil Is Rea...
|Nov '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|Tire Industry Works Toward Global RFID-Tagging ...
|Nov '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|RFID tag embedded inside wristwatch (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|CMYK
|1
|Are there any health risks associated with RFID... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Carl Li
|1
|What is the Application of RFID System for Cate... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|RFIDtags
|1
Find what you want!
Search RFID News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC