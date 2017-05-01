Your Apple Watch could help you watch...

Your Apple Watch could help you watch what you eat

6 hrs ago Read more: Daily Mail

First Apple wanted to help users track their steps and now, the firm could soon help them watch what they eat. The Cupertino company has been awarded a patent for a system that lets users see the nutritional value of food directly on their iPhone or Apple Watch display - and even tells them to choose healthier options for their next meal.

