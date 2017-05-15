WasteExpo 2017: Using big data create...

WasteExpo 2017: Using big data creates a more efficient industry

Friday May 12 Read more: Recycling Today

The session "Big Data & Smart Waste," which took place on May 8 during WasteExpo at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, showcased the industry's use of data sets to create a smarter industry. A key term heard throughout WasteExpo, which took place from May 8 to 11 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, was "big data."

Read more at Recycling Today.

Chicago, IL

