Walmart Wants To Put Sensors On Everything So It Can Automatically Order You Stuff
According to a recently published CB Insights , Walmart "describes a system of connected sensors that could monitor customers' product consumption," reports The Verge. "The sensors would be attached to products and rely on a variety of technology, like radio frequencies, Bluetooth, conventional barcodes, and RFID tags."
