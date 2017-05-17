UC Berkeley School of Optometry Announces 2017 Student Innovator Award Winner
BERKELEY, Calif.-Ece Turhal, a third-year optometry student at the UC Berkeley School of Optometry was named the school's 2017 Student Innovator Award winner. The student innovator award is a competition designed to reward creative, innovative and feasible ideas in the areas of clinical eyecare, research and practice management, among others.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vision Monday.
Add your comments below
RFID News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|RFID questions
|May 3
|mrtweavedr
|1
|Robotics and RFID to Manage Your Wardrobe
|Apr 27
|RFIDtags
|1
|Global Inventory Management Software Market in ...
|Dec '16
|Neil
|1
|RFID to Help Consumers Know if Olive Oil Is Rea...
|Nov '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|Tire Industry Works Toward Global RFID-Tagging ... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|RFID tag embedded inside wristwatch (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|CMYK
|1
|Are there any health risks associated with RFID... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Carl Li
|1
Find what you want!
Search RFID News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC