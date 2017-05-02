Thought Leaders in Grocery, Retail, Healthcare and Foodservice Share...
Thought Leaders in Grocery, Retail, Healthcare and Foodservice Share Strategies for Supply Chain and E-commerce Innovation at GS1 Connect 2017 2017 will feature presenters from more than 50 leading corporations including Google Manufacturer Center, Mondelez, Pfizer and Target over the course of the three-day conference and exhibit to be held . This year's theme "Collaborating for Business Excellence," reflects the role of GS1 Standards in bringing industry communities together for business process innovation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.
Add your comments below
RFID News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Robotics and RFID to Manage Your Wardrobe
|Apr 27
|RFIDtags
|1
|Global Inventory Management Software Market in ...
|Dec '16
|Neil
|1
|RFID to Help Consumers Know if Olive Oil Is Rea...
|Nov '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|Tire Industry Works Toward Global RFID-Tagging ...
|Nov '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|RFID tag embedded inside wristwatch (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|CMYK
|1
|Are there any health risks associated with RFID... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Carl Li
|1
|What is the Application of RFID System for Cate... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|RFIDtags
|1
Find what you want!
Search RFID News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC