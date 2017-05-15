Thomas Pink Deploys Real-Time Solutions

Thomas Pink Deploys Real-Time Solutions

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 11 Read more: Chain Store Age

While most retailers continue to dip their toes in the Internet of Things waters, Thomas Pink has jumped in with both feet - and is seeing results. The luxury menswear brand is involved in an IoT proof-of-concept test at its store on Wall Street in downtown Manhattan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chain Store Age.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

RFID News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
RFID questions May 3 mrtweavedr 1
Robotics and RFID to Manage Your Wardrobe Apr 27 RFIDtags 1
News Global Inventory Management Software Market in ... Dec '16 Neil 1
RFID to Help Consumers Know if Olive Oil Is Rea... Nov '16 RFIDtags 1
Tire Industry Works Toward Global RFID-Tagging ... (Nov '16) Nov '16 RFIDtags 1
RFID tag embedded inside wristwatch (Nov '16) Nov '16 CMYK 1
Are there any health risks associated with RFID... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Carl Li 1
See all RFID News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search RFID News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,785 • Total comments across all topics: 281,040,673

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC