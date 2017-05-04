The modern milk man goes technical to solve recycling woes
Milk jugs are made of high-density polyethylene plastic, one of the most versatile plastic resins for recycling and reuse. Because of its value, a new industry-government partnership in New Brunswick is trying to make easier for residents to recycle plastic milk containers and keep them out of landfills.
