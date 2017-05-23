Tego Releases Environmental-Monitoring Technology for Pharmaceutical Applications

RFID platform solution provider Tego, Inc. has released an RFID-based solution for tracking environmental-monitoring components to manage the presence of contaminants in places where vaccines or medications are being made. The Touchless Environmental Monitoring Solution is aimed at providing a history of each component's history and chain of custody to better manage its use and location, as well as what items or products were located around it in the event of a contamination.

