Tamper-Evident Tag Transmits Whether or Not Seal Breaks
HID Global has released a new ultrahigh-frequency radio frequency identification tag designed to detect when its seal has been broken, while still transmitting its unique ID when interrogated. In that way, users who cannot physically see a tag can still know if the tag is there, as well as whether or not it has been tampered with.
