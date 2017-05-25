Tamper-Evident Tag Transmits Whether ...

Tamper-Evident Tag Transmits Whether or Not Seal Breaks

1 hr ago Read more: RFID Journal

HID Global has released a new ultrahigh-frequency radio frequency identification tag designed to detect when its seal has been broken, while still transmitting its unique ID when interrogated. In that way, users who cannot physically see a tag can still know if the tag is there, as well as whether or not it has been tampered with.

Chicago, IL

