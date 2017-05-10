Supply Chain Graphic of the Week on E...

Supply Chain Graphic of the Week on Excellent Summary of Attributes of Different Types of RFID Tags

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: SupplyChainDigest News

Now close to 20 years from the 1999 launch of the Auto-ID center at MIT, which ultimately led to the EPC RFID tag and reader standards popular in retail and many other applications - though RFID still struggles to gain real traction in the retail sector. But there are still many types of RFID tags, based in large measure on the radio frequencies under which different tags operate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SupplyChainDigest News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

RFID News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
RFID questions May 3 mrtweavedr 1
Robotics and RFID to Manage Your Wardrobe Apr 27 RFIDtags 1
News Global Inventory Management Software Market in ... Dec '16 Neil 1
RFID to Help Consumers Know if Olive Oil Is Rea... Nov '16 RFIDtags 1
Tire Industry Works Toward Global RFID-Tagging ... Nov '16 RFIDtags 1
RFID tag embedded inside wristwatch (Nov '16) Nov '16 CMYK 1
Are there any health risks associated with RFID... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Carl Li 1
See all RFID News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search RFID News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,457 • Total comments across all topics: 280,923,868

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC