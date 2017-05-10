Supply Chain Graphic of the Week on Excellent Summary of Attributes of Different Types of RFID Tags

Now close to 20 years from the 1999 launch of the Auto-ID center at MIT, which ultimately led to the EPC RFID tag and reader standards popular in retail and many other applications - though RFID still struggles to gain real traction in the retail sector. But there are still many types of RFID tags, based in large measure on the radio frequencies under which different tags operate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SupplyChainDigest News.