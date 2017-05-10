Supply Chain Graphic of the Week on Excellent Summary of Attributes of Different Types of RFID Tags
Now close to 20 years from the 1999 launch of the Auto-ID center at MIT, which ultimately led to the EPC RFID tag and reader standards popular in retail and many other applications - though RFID still struggles to gain real traction in the retail sector. But there are still many types of RFID tags, based in large measure on the radio frequencies under which different tags operate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SupplyChainDigest News.
Add your comments below
RFID News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|RFID questions
|May 3
|mrtweavedr
|1
|Robotics and RFID to Manage Your Wardrobe
|Apr 27
|RFIDtags
|1
|Global Inventory Management Software Market in ...
|Dec '16
|Neil
|1
|RFID to Help Consumers Know if Olive Oil Is Rea...
|Nov '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|Tire Industry Works Toward Global RFID-Tagging ...
|Nov '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|RFID tag embedded inside wristwatch (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|CMYK
|1
|Are there any health risks associated with RFID... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Carl Li
|1
Find what you want!
Search RFID News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC