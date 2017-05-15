SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket wit...

SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket with semitones companion

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: UAport

The Vietnam Expressway Corporation began a new system of collecting tolls using smart cards on the HCM City-Long Thanh-Dau Giay Expressway, which connects HCM City and Dong Nai province, on May 15. The new system includes 33 semi-automatic toll collection stations equipped with a Radio Frequency Identification system.

Start the conversation, or Read more at UAport.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

RFID News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
RFID questions May 3 mrtweavedr 1
Robotics and RFID to Manage Your Wardrobe Apr 27 RFIDtags 1
News Global Inventory Management Software Market in ... Dec '16 Neil 1
RFID to Help Consumers Know if Olive Oil Is Rea... Nov '16 RFIDtags 1
Tire Industry Works Toward Global RFID-Tagging ... (Nov '16) Nov '16 RFIDtags 1
RFID tag embedded inside wristwatch (Nov '16) Nov '16 CMYK 1
Are there any health risks associated with RFID... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Carl Li 1
See all RFID News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search RFID News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Boston Marathon
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,359 • Total comments across all topics: 281,064,488

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC