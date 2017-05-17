Smartphone-Charging Wallets - The 'POQIT' Smart Charging Wallet...
The 'POQIT' smart charging wallet is a new accessory piece that combines the technological capabilities of several devices into one compact unit to help make one's lifestyle a little easier. The 'POQIT' wallet is crafted from premium leather and is integrated with a wireless charging bank that enables users to simply place their device on top of it in order to charge their smartphone.
