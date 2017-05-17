Smartphone-Charging Wallets - The 'PO...

Smartphone-Charging Wallets - The 'POQIT' Smart Charging Wallet...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Trend Hunter Magazine

The 'POQIT' smart charging wallet is a new accessory piece that combines the technological capabilities of several devices into one compact unit to help make one's lifestyle a little easier. The 'POQIT' wallet is crafted from premium leather and is integrated with a wireless charging bank that enables users to simply place their device on top of it in order to charge their smartphone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend Hunter Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

RFID News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
RFID questions May 3 mrtweavedr 1
Robotics and RFID to Manage Your Wardrobe Apr 27 RFIDtags 1
News Global Inventory Management Software Market in ... Dec '16 Neil 1
RFID to Help Consumers Know if Olive Oil Is Rea... Nov '16 RFIDtags 1
Tire Industry Works Toward Global RFID-Tagging ... (Nov '16) Nov '16 RFIDtags 1
RFID tag embedded inside wristwatch (Nov '16) Nov '16 CMYK 1
Are there any health risks associated with RFID... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Carl Li 1
See all RFID News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search RFID News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. American Idol
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,253 • Total comments across all topics: 281,083,825

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC