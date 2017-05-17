ShelfAware RFID System Brings Visibil...

ShelfAware RFID System Brings Visibility to Industrial Components

8 hrs ago Read more: RFID Journal

O-ring Sales & Service , a Kansas City-based distributor of o-rings and specialized components, is offering its industrial manufacturer customers an RFID-based solution to manage their inventory at manufacturing sites. ShelfAware is designed to capture data about the receipt and consumption of parts, thereby ensuring that products are automatically reordered as needed, while also helping the manufacturer to understand its inventory levels and reduce them to minimally necessary levels.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RFID Journal.

