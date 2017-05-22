Sensors disguised as ceiling tiles are coming to a shop near you
The system, Space Ranger 9200, is the latest clever invention from Cambridge RFID specialist PervasID, which says it is the world's first near-100 per cent accurate wide-area passive RFID detection in real time. RFID tags are the things you get on new clothes to help ensure they don't get shoplifted, and SpaceRanger's latest iteration uses a network of low profile flat ceiling tile antennas, each of which are located discreetly at intervals across the shop floor or stockroom; reducing the required number of antennas needed by 75 per cent, as well as reducing the coaxial cabling requirement by 50 per cent.
Read more at Cambridge Evening News.
