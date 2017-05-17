RFID tag includes multiple sensors, can be read at up to 10m
Powercast has announced what the company claims to be the industry's first RFID sensor tags which can include multiple sensors in a single tag while providing the industry's longest read range of 10m. Designed for industrial and manufacturing applications where it's necessary to monitor data to ensure goods don't fall outside of acceptable parameters, the ultrahigh frequency RFID Sensor Tags enable environmental condition monitoring throughout the shipping journey, for example, of temperature-sensitive pharmaceuticals or perishable products packed with dry ice.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Microwave Engineering Online.
Add your comments below
RFID News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|RFID questions
|May 3
|mrtweavedr
|1
|Robotics and RFID to Manage Your Wardrobe
|Apr 27
|RFIDtags
|1
|Global Inventory Management Software Market in ...
|Dec '16
|Neil
|1
|RFID to Help Consumers Know if Olive Oil Is Rea...
|Nov '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|Tire Industry Works Toward Global RFID-Tagging ... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|RFID tag embedded inside wristwatch (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|CMYK
|1
|Are there any health risks associated with RFID... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Carl Li
|1
Find what you want!
Search RFID News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC