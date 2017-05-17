RFID tag includes multiple sensors, c...

RFID tag includes multiple sensors, can be read at up to 10m

Powercast has announced what the company claims to be the industry's first RFID sensor tags which can include multiple sensors in a single tag while providing the industry's longest read range of 10m. Designed for industrial and manufacturing applications where it's necessary to monitor data to ensure goods don't fall outside of acceptable parameters, the ultrahigh frequency RFID Sensor Tags enable environmental condition monitoring throughout the shipping journey, for example, of temperature-sensitive pharmaceuticals or perishable products packed with dry ice.

