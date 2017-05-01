RFID Helps Measure Salting Needs for U.K. County Road

The Hampshire County Council , in southeast England, is evaluating the results of a "smart winter service" road-management system trial in which Internet of Things technology automatically recorded the road surface temperature conditions on a busy thoroughfare, to help validate de-icing treatments. The system, which uses ZigBee-based RFID technology, as well as ultrasonic sensors, was piloted throughout the 2016-2017 winter season to determine if road and ambient temperatures could be accurately captured in real time, as well as whether that data could be used to make roadwork decisions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RFID Journal.