RFID Helps Measure Salting Needs for U.K. County Road
The Hampshire County Council , in southeast England, is evaluating the results of a "smart winter service" road-management system trial in which Internet of Things technology automatically recorded the road surface temperature conditions on a busy thoroughfare, to help validate de-icing treatments. The system, which uses ZigBee-based RFID technology, as well as ultrasonic sensors, was piloted throughout the 2016-2017 winter season to determine if road and ambient temperatures could be accurately captured in real time, as well as whether that data could be used to make roadwork decisions.
