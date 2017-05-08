RFID Automates Invoice Data for Bulk Storage Facility

More than a year after installing an ultrahigh-frequency RFID system to track the movement of its bulk storage, MSC Distribution reports that it has reduced labor costs and boosted invoicing accuracy, and that it can share data with customers regarding the locations of their goods. The solution, provided by Doylestown, Penn.-based technology company Advanced Mobile Group , enables MSC to identify which zone each tagged product enters and leaves through, thereby ensuring that pallets or packages of goods do not end up missing or fail to meet schedules.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RFID Journal.