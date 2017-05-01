RFID and Barcode Printer Market Worth 4.81 Billion USD by 2022
According to the new market research report, "RFID and Barcode Printer Market by Type , Technology , Resolution , Connectivity, Industry - Global Forecast to 2022" , published by MarketsandMarketsa , the market is expected to be valued at Browse 62 market data T ables and 8 0 F igures spread through 181 P ages and in-depth TOC on "RFID and Barcode Printer Market " Some of the factors driving the growth of this market include the growth of the e-commerce industry; increasing demand for accurate and reliable data; and rising demand for eliminating human errors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.
Add your comments below
RFID News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Robotics and RFID to Manage Your Wardrobe
|Apr 27
|RFIDtags
|1
|Global Inventory Management Software Market in ...
|Dec '16
|Neil
|1
|RFID to Help Consumers Know if Olive Oil Is Rea...
|Nov '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|Tire Industry Works Toward Global RFID-Tagging ...
|Nov '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|RFID tag embedded inside wristwatch (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|CMYK
|1
|Are there any health risks associated with RFID... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Carl Li
|1
|What is the Application of RFID System for Cate... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|RFIDtags
|1
Find what you want!
Search RFID News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC