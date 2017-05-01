RFID and Barcode Printer Market Worth...

RFID and Barcode Printer Market Worth 4.81 Billion USD by 2022

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Customer Interaction Solutions

According to the new market research report, "RFID and Barcode Printer Market by Type , Technology , Resolution , Connectivity, Industry - Global Forecast to 2022" , published by MarketsandMarketsa , the market is expected to be valued at Browse 62 market data T ables and 8 0 F igures spread through 181 P ages and in-depth TOC on "RFID and Barcode Printer Market " Some of the factors driving the growth of this market include the growth of the e-commerce industry; increasing demand for accurate and reliable data; and rising demand for eliminating human errors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

RFID News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Robotics and RFID to Manage Your Wardrobe Apr 27 RFIDtags 1
News Global Inventory Management Software Market in ... Dec '16 Neil 1
RFID to Help Consumers Know if Olive Oil Is Rea... Nov '16 RFIDtags 1
Tire Industry Works Toward Global RFID-Tagging ... Nov '16 RFIDtags 1
RFID tag embedded inside wristwatch (Nov '16) Nov '16 CMYK 1
Are there any health risks associated with RFID... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Carl Li 1
What is the Application of RFID System for Cate... (Oct '16) Oct '16 RFIDtags 1
See all RFID News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search RFID News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,967 • Total comments across all topics: 280,712,051

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC