RF IDeas Honored by HP for Partnership with 2017 JetAdvantage Sales Excellence Award

As an original equipment manufacturer for HP, RF IDeas provides the RFID readers for HP multi-function printers and single-function printers. The 2017 JetAdvantage Sales Excellence Award was presented as a recognition of RF IDeas' role in securing a large deployment contract.

