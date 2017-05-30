Retailer, Tobacco Brand Each Track Sh...

Retailer, Tobacco Brand Each Track Shelf Availability via RFID

Tuesday May 23

A tobacco company and a Canadian convenience store chain are beta-testing ultrahigh-frequency radio frequency identification-based smart-shelf technology to track the stock of goods on store shelves. The Smart Shelf system, provided by NeWave Sensor Solutions , enables the convenience stores to track when cartons are removed from shelves and, therefore, need to be replenished, or when the number of cartons removed at once is suspicious.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RFID Journal.

Chicago, IL

