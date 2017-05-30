Retailer, Tobacco Brand Each Track Shelf Availability via RFID
A tobacco company and a Canadian convenience store chain are beta-testing ultrahigh-frequency radio frequency identification-based smart-shelf technology to track the stock of goods on store shelves. The Smart Shelf system, provided by NeWave Sensor Solutions , enables the convenience stores to track when cartons are removed from shelves and, therefore, need to be replenished, or when the number of cartons removed at once is suspicious.
