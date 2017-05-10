Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 32.14% by 2022

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds "Real Time Location Systems -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and analysis of Top Key Player Forecast to 2021" To Its Research Database According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Real Time Location Systems Market is valued at $967.25 million in 2015 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 32.14% to reach $6,804.23 million by 2022. Growing government initiatives, huge investments in technology, rising applications into several verticals, and advanced features of the technology are some of the key factors fostering the market growth.

