Quest Solution and TrackX Implement Asset Tracking and Management...
This integrated solution, with an estimated value of $5M, is responsible for tracking and managing hundreds of thousands of vehicles throughout all of the customer's U.S. locations. The solution integrates predictive analytics and workflow processing to efficiently manage their automotive inventory.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
RFID News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|RFID questions
|Wed
|mrtweavedr
|1
|Robotics and RFID to Manage Your Wardrobe
|Apr 27
|RFIDtags
|1
|Global Inventory Management Software Market in ...
|Dec '16
|Neil
|1
|RFID to Help Consumers Know if Olive Oil Is Rea...
|Nov '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|Tire Industry Works Toward Global RFID-Tagging ...
|Nov '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|RFID tag embedded inside wristwatch (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|CMYK
|1
|Are there any health risks associated with RFID... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Carl Li
|1
Find what you want!
Search RFID News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC