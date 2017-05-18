PrePass and Bestpass to offer integra...

PrePass and Bestpass to offer integration solution

This new cooperative agreement between PrePass and Bestpass is possible because both services use similar RFID-based transponders. HELP Inc.'s truck weigh station bypass division PrePass and electronic toll management firm Bestpass are teaming up to provide what they call an "integrated solution" that will provide Bestpass customers with a single transponder for bypassing and toll payments.

