Powercast Announces the Industrya s First RFID Tag With Multiple Sensors

Powercast today announced the industry's first RFID Sensor Tags which can include multiple sensors in a single tag, and provide the industry's longest read range of 10 meters, or 32 feet. Initial sensors include temperature, humidity and light, with more types planned.

