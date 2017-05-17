Powercast Announces the Industrya s First RFID Tag With Multiple Sensors
Powercast today announced the industry's first RFID Sensor Tags which can include multiple sensors in a single tag, and provide the industry's longest read range of 10 meters, or 32 feet. Initial sensors include temperature, humidity and light, with more types planned.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Microwave Product Digest.
Comments
Add your comments below
RFID News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|RFID questions
|May 3
|mrtweavedr
|1
|Robotics and RFID to Manage Your Wardrobe
|Apr 27
|RFIDtags
|1
|Global Inventory Management Software Market in ...
|Dec '16
|Neil
|1
|RFID to Help Consumers Know if Olive Oil Is Rea...
|Nov '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|Tire Industry Works Toward Global RFID-Tagging ... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|RFID tag embedded inside wristwatch (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|CMYK
|1
|Are there any health risks associated with RFID... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Carl Li
|1
Find what you want!
Search RFID News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC