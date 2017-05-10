PINC Brings RFID, Optic Sensor Drones Indoors With Fuel Cells

PINC , an unmanned aerial vehicle technology company, has begun powering its drones with air-cooled fuel-cell systems provided by Intelligent Energy as an alternative to batteries, in order to offer lower-weight, longer-flight-time solutions that have less impact on the environment. The fuel cells will help enable the use of drones indoors to track inventory and other details about products in the tight quarters of a warehouse.

