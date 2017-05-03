MTI Wireless Edge to Exhibit New Atex...

MTI Wireless Edge to Exhibit New Atex Antenna at RFID Journal LIVE 2017, Phoenix, Arizona

MTI will exhibit their new ATEX Antenna at RFID Journal LIVE 2017 ? Phoenix Convention Center ? Phoenix, Arizona ? May 9-11. We invite you to visit us at Booth #335 The antenna complies with ATEX 95, Directive 94/9EC and suitable for deployment at all the Atex zones.

