LOCalizer Non-Radioactive Breast Lesion Localization System Now FDA Cleared

Tucson, Arizona-based Faxitron won FDA clearance to introduce its LOCalizer radio frequency identification lesion localization system intended for tagging and subsequently honing in on breast lesions during surgeries. Radioactive tags and implanted wires are currently being used to mark neoplastic and suspicious breast lesions.

