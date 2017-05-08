Kyocera Ceramic RFID package with embedded antenna increases read range up to 2x

Kyoto [japan], May 9 : Kyocera Corporation has announced that it has developed an ultra-small ceramic package utilizing a proprietary multilayer structure with a built-in RFID* 1 antenna that can increase the read range up to 2X as compared with conventional packages of the same size. Starting mass production in May 2017, the product will be available worldwide in three sizes , with an annual sales target of JPY 3 billion by 2020.

