Kyocera Ceramic RFID package with embedded antenna increases read range up to 2x
Kyoto [japan], May 9 : Kyocera Corporation has announced that it has developed an ultra-small ceramic package utilizing a proprietary multilayer structure with a built-in RFID* 1 antenna that can increase the read range up to 2X as compared with conventional packages of the same size. Starting mass production in May 2017, the product will be available worldwide in three sizes , with an annual sales target of JPY 3 billion by 2020.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.
Add your comments below
RFID News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|RFID questions
|May 3
|mrtweavedr
|1
|Robotics and RFID to Manage Your Wardrobe
|Apr 27
|RFIDtags
|1
|Global Inventory Management Software Market in ...
|Dec '16
|Neil
|1
|RFID to Help Consumers Know if Olive Oil Is Rea...
|Nov '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|Tire Industry Works Toward Global RFID-Tagging ...
|Nov '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|RFID tag embedded inside wristwatch (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|CMYK
|1
|Are there any health risks associated with RFID... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Carl Li
|1
Find what you want!
Search RFID News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC