Khongboon Partners with Smartrac and Blue Bite to Launch Smart Activewear Brand

Global swimwear company, Khongboon Group, is thrilled to announce the launch of a new women's brand, Khongboon Activewear . In partnership with Smartrac, the global leader in innovative RFID products and IoT solutions, and Blue Bite, a digital experience engine, the activewear line utilizes the latest NFC technology to deliver mobile engagements throughout the lifecycle of each item.

