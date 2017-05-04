Khongboon Partners with Smartrac and ...

Khongboon Partners with Smartrac and Blue Bite to Launch Smart Activewear Brand

Wednesday May 3

Global swimwear company, Khongboon Group, is thrilled to announce the launch of a new women's brand, Khongboon Activewear . In partnership with Smartrac, the global leader in innovative RFID products and IoT solutions, and Blue Bite, a digital experience engine, the activewear line utilizes the latest NFC technology to deliver mobile engagements throughout the lifecycle of each item.

