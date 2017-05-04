Khongboon Partners with Smartrac and Blue Bite to Launch Smart Activewear Brand
Global swimwear company, Khongboon Group, is thrilled to announce the launch of a new women's brand, Khongboon Activewear . In partnership with Smartrac, the global leader in innovative RFID products and IoT solutions, and Blue Bite, a digital experience engine, the activewear line utilizes the latest NFC technology to deliver mobile engagements throughout the lifecycle of each item.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
RFID News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|RFID questions
|May 3
|mrtweavedr
|1
|Robotics and RFID to Manage Your Wardrobe
|Apr 27
|RFIDtags
|1
|Global Inventory Management Software Market in ...
|Dec '16
|Neil
|1
|RFID to Help Consumers Know if Olive Oil Is Rea...
|Nov '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|Tire Industry Works Toward Global RFID-Tagging ...
|Nov '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|RFID tag embedded inside wristwatch (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|CMYK
|1
|Are there any health risks associated with RFID... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Carl Li
|1
Find what you want!
Search RFID News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC