John Lewis Rolling Out RFID Across All Fashion Goods

U.K. department store retailer John Lewis has deployed ultrahigh-frequency EPC RFID technology at 34 of its 46 stores to improve inventory management of key fashion products. The rollout took place during the course of just three months late last year, and 25,000 stock-keeping units across lingerie, sleepwear, swimwear and men's formal wear are now being tracked at those locations via RFID readers .

