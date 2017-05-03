Jabil-Sponsored Survey Highlights Packag ...

Jabil Circuit, Inc. today announced the results of a new e-commerce survey that forecasts the inevitable shift from traditional retail to e-commerce channels and unveils key packaging considerations for supporting a successful transition. The survey, conducted last month by third-party research firm Dimensional Research and sponsored by Jabil Packaging Solutions, sought to reveal the evolving packaging considerations of brands as focus on the new retail reality extends from store shelves to online.

