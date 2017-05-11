IowaVoice: RFID's 'Metal Problem' Has...

IowaVoice: RFID's 'Metal Problem' Has been Solved by Iowa's Metalcraft, Inc.

Thursday May 11 Read more: Forbes.com

Have you ever considered the path a product takes before it lands on your office desk or manufacturing floor? When radio frequency identification tags were developed, it became fun to track your package. Although the primary purpose of the tags was to track inventory, today, these tags are found on nearly everything from your new living room furniture to your summer festival wristband tied to your checking account.

Chicago, IL

