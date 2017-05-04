Internet of things sensors could connect via ambient radio waves
Internet of things systems usually link networks of sensors via radio, but radios demand battery power thus limiting usability. Disney Research has determined that one solution may be to get rid of the radios all together and communicate via the ambient radio waves from TV, radio and cell phones.
